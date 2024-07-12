Advertisement
APARNA VASTAREY

Famous Kannada Actress, Radio Presenter Aparna Vastarey Dies Of Lung Cancer At 57

Aparna Vastarey Death: She made her cinematic debut in 1984 with Puttanna Kanagal's last film, 'Masanada Hoovu,' and acted in a number of Kannada TV shows. 

|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 05:26 PM IST|Source: PTI
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada actor, television presenter and former radio jockey Aparna Vastarey has passed away, sources close to her said. Vastarey, 57, was battling lung cancer for the last two years, her husband Nagaraj Vastarey said. She died on Thursday night.

Known for her work as a presenter on DD Chandana and for anchoring several government programmes and events, she had a strong fan base because of her perfect diction in Kannada. In 1998, she created a record by presenting shows for eight hours at a stretch as part of Diwali celebrations.

She made her cinematic debut in 1984 with Puttanna Kanagal's last film, 'Masanada Hoovu,' and acted in a number of Kannada TV shows. Vastarey was also the voice behind the Bengaluru Metro announcements.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She appeared in the Kannada reality television show Bigg Boss, and her role as 'Varalakshmi' in the popular comedy show 'Majaa Talkies' was appreciated by the people.

Several film, television, literary, and political personalities, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, condoled Vastarey's death.

"Saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna. A multifaceted talent who was a household name in the state, by presenting in the Kannada language very elegantly in the programmes of major Kannada channels and government functions, has left us very soon," Siddaramaiah posted on X.


 

