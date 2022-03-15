Fan asks Vidya Balan why she doesn't do 'hot' photoshoots, see her witty reply

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Vidya Balan recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram where she fielded questions from her fans. There were a couple of strange questions to which Vidya gave witty replies and shut down trolls.

She was asked about her weight, to which she replied with a hilarious meme that depicted a woman with her feet on the weighing scale but with her legs up in the air! Another fan had asked Vidya why she doesn't have any hot photoshoots. Vidya replied, "It is hot and I have been shooting, to hot photoshoot hi hua na (So, it is a hot photoshoot)".

Take a look at her hilarious AMA session:

Vidya Balan will next be seen in the drama-thriller 'Jalsa'. Known for acing every character with her acting, the actor, plays the role of Maya, a journalist in the film.

The trailer introduced us to the characters of Maya (Vidya Balan) and Rukshana (Shefali Shah). Ruksana is a raging mother whose 18-year-old daughter is a victim of a hit and run case.

Maya, a high-profile, investigative journalist, tries to unravel this seemingly simple case that will unravel a world with the chaos around them, secrets and lies, truths and deceit and a life-altering incident that ruffles the world around them.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the Drama thriller also stars the powerful performer, Shefali Shah as Rukhsana, Maya’s house cook.

Apart from Vidya and Shefali, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidharti Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.

Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.