Farhan Akhtar condoles death of Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv

NEW DELHI: Actor Farhan Akhtar on Sunday condoled the demise of an Indian student, who lost his life in Kharkiv this morning because of shelling in the area.

Naveen Shekharappa hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and was a fourth-year MBBS student in Ukraine.

An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion .. feel terrible for the family .. deepest condolences.. hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 1, 2022

Taking to his Twitter handle, Farhan condoled his demise and wrote, "An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion .. feel terrible for the family .. deepest condolences.. hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon."

The Union Government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.