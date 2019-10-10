Farhan Akhtar: Wanted to work in a film produced by Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar returns as an actor in "The Sky Is Pink", co-produced by his co-star in the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Farhan said he always hoped that one day he would get to do a film produced by Priyanka.

Farhan was interacting with the media on Wednesday at a special screening in Mumbai of the film along with co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor, who came with wife Vidya Balan.

Farhan has directed Priyanka Chopra Jonas in "Don" and "Don 2". Priyanka and Farhan have also co-starred in his sister Zoya Akhtar's directorial "Dil Dhadakne Do". This time, Farhan has worked in a film co-produced by Priyanka's banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

"This film has a really heart-touching story. It is based on a true story and I feel the audience get connected quickly with real-life stories. Other than that, I always wanted to work with the film's director Shonali Bose after watching her last film ‘Margarita With A Straw'. There is Priyanka (Chopra) in this film, who is also producing the film, and I was hoping that one day I will do a film produced by Priyanka's production company," Farhan said.

Talking about audience response to "The Sky Is Pink", Farhan said: "So far, we have received a positive response and we have got good reviews, so now it all depends on the audience. We have a feeling that the film will do well."

Talking about his upcoming film "Toofan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan said: "We are still shooting the film. It will release in October next year."

"The Sky Is Pink" releases on October 11.