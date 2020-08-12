Fashion designer Simar Dugal dies of cancer, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others mourn loss

New Delhi: Former model and ace fashion designer Simar Dugal died of cancer on Wednesday. She was a big name in the fashion industry and also owned a fashion label. Simar Dugal's sudden death has sent shockwaves across the film industry.

Malaika Arora was among the first celebs to mourn Simar Dugal's demise. She posted a few pictures of the fashion designer and wrote, "My eyes well up n I can't stop the tears .... my beautiful friend, my angel, my strongest, my most compassionate Sim. Love u n miss u so, so much .... rest in peace my friend."

Celebs like Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Vikram Phadnis and others took to the comments section of Malaika's post to express grief.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photo of Simar Dugal on her Instagram stories to remember her.

Meanwhile, ace fashion designer Ritu Kumar shared an extensive note remembering Simar Dugal. "For me her passing away, seems as if an era of fashion in India has also gone, perhaps not ever to come back again in quite the same way. I have also lost a friend, and a muse. She will be truly missed," read an excerpt from Ritu Kumar's post.

Many Bollywood A-listers have aced Simar Dugal's creations at several parties and events.