Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she's 'unemployed' due to COVID in quick chat with paps - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Sheikh, during her run-in with the shutterbugs on Sunday (May 30), revealed that she is currently unemployed due to COVID-19.

In the video uploaded by Bollywood photographer Rohit Saraiya, Fatima can be seen having a friendly chat with the paps. When one of the paps asked her about her current project, she said that she hopes to get a film or series after the COVID pandemic subsides and revealed she is unemployed at the moment.

Check out the video:

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix Original anthology film 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. It consisted of four short film segments directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. The film was produced by Karan Johar.

She had made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's sports biopic 'Dangal'. The actress, however, was not new to the world of cinema, as she was a child artiste in movies much before that.

In one of her interviews last year, Fatima had also revealed about facing the casting couch in the industry.