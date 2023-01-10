'Feel bad for u son': Varun Dhawan calls out troll who said Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'has lost her glow' after Myositis!

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming historical drama film 'Shaakuntalam', recently reacted to a tweet that claimed that the actress has "lost her charm and glow." Actor Varun Dhawan has now come out in support of the actress and called out the trolls.

A verified Twitter handle posted a picture of the actress from the trailer launch event of 'Shaakuntalam' and wrote on the picture: "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."

Hitting back at the trolls, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who will also be seen sharing the screen with Samantha in 'Citadel' wrote, "You don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing."

U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing . https://t.co/JRslCKYJpP — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2023

Earlier, replying to the Tweet, actress Samantha wrote, "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here's some love from me to add to your glow."

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

And here’s some love from me to add to your glow https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023

She looked gorgeous in an ivory-coloured saree and accessorised her look with glasses at 'Shakuntalam' trailer launch. Her pictures and videos made rounds on social media.

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. The autoimmune disorder that makes a person's immune system attack their muscles. It causes chronic inflammation - swelling that comes and goes over a long time.

On the work front, she will reportedly feature in the Indian Prime Video original of 'Citadel.'