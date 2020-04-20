Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s aunt dies of coronavirus in UK, ‘no one from the family could be with her in her final moments,’ she posts

New Delhi: Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha on Sunday revealed that she lost her aunt to the deadly coronavirus in the UK. In an emotional Instagram post, Gurinder said that no one from the family could be with her aunt in her final moments and thanked the medical team at the hospital where she was admitted to for their efforts. She also shared a few pictures of her aunt along with the post.

“Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji/aunt from COVID-19 complications. She was my dad’s little sister. She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from Viceroy’s House and doted on me,” read an excerpt from the filmmaker’s post.

She further said that her aunt’s children Face-Timed her, chanted prayers during her final moments as she held her nurses' hands.

“She survived the Partition of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments. But two nurses in the Surrey Hospital held her hand, Face-Timed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the nhsheroes who made my dear aunt’s passing humane,” Gurinder added.

Gurinder Chadha is best-known for films such as ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, ‘Bride and Prejudice’, ‘Angus’, ‘Thongs’ and ‘Perfect Snogging’. She has also directed ‘Viceroy's House’.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. In India, as of Monday morning, the coronavirus cases stood at 17,265 and the death toll rose to 543 death.