Fire Guts Palghar Studio Where Tunisha Sharma Was Found Dead

Palghar: A mystery fire gutted a film shooting studio, where television actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead five months ago, officials said here on Saturday. According to an official, the fire was detected around midnight at the Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai town, around 40 kms from Mumbai. The fire brigade teams from Vasai and Virar were rushed to battle the conflagration which was finally doused around 4 am today, said the official.

There was nobody in the studio at that hour and hence no casualties have been reported, though the cause of the blaze or the extent of the damage to the shooting locale is not known.

It maybe recalled that on December 24, 2022, actress Tunisha Sharma, 21, was found hanging in a washroom of one of the sets during the shooting of the serial, 'Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', sparking a massive furore in entertainment circles.

A day later, her boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide and was granted bail in March, after nearly three months in jail.