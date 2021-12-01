First photo: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh marries long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his work in films such as gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, has tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray. He surprised his fans when he posted pictures from his wedding on his social media handles on November 30. His post suggests that he got married on November 29.

He wrote on Instagram, “Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! @ruchiraagormaray. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.”

Vineet has been around for some time as an actor, but he got noticed after director Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur released. Soon after, he worked in films like Ugly and Daas Dev, but fame came with Mukkabaaz in which he tried to go beyond his physical and mental limits to play an Uttar Pradesh-based boxer.

He won many accolades for his gritty portrayal of a conflicted sportsperson in the film. He was recently seen in Saand Ki Aankh and Gunjan Saxena.

