हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vineet Kumar Singh

First photo: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh marries long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray

Vineet Kumar Singh posted the news of his wedding on Instagram on November 30.

First photo: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh marries long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray
Image: Instagram

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his work in films such as gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, has tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray. He surprised his fans when he posted pictures from his wedding on his social media handles on November 30. His post suggests that he got married on November 29.

He wrote on Instagram, “Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! @ruchiraagormaray. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.”

Vineet has been around for some time as an actor, but he got noticed after director Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur released. Soon after, he worked in films like Ugly and Daas Dev, but fame came with Mukkabaaz in which he tried to go beyond his physical and mental limits to play an Uttar Pradesh-based boxer.

He won many accolades for his gritty portrayal of a conflicted sportsperson in the film. He was recently seen in Saand Ki Aankh and Gunjan Saxena.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vineet Kumar SinghRuchiraa GormarayWeddingGirlfriendGangs of WasseypurMukkabaaz
Next
Story

Neetu Kapoor shares vintage picture with late husband Rishi Kapoor

Must Watch

PT4M36S

DNA: Ban or Control Crypto?