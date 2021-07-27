Fitness entrepreneur ‘The Yash Thakur’ blends style to bring the best out of fitness

It's rare nowadays for someone to be able to grasp every aspect of creative expression and business. The various demands and responsibilities of running a business can be quite stressful; nevertheless, for ‘The Yash Thakur,' it's just another day in life as he continues to grow and extend his various endeavours and outlets.

With his great expertise, he has dominated the industry for a long time and is widely regarded as one of the best in his area. Team YT Master Transformers' founder Yashhas made a name for himself in the internet fitness world, where he helps clients achieve their ideal physique through training and dietary advice.

As the youngest fitness coach in India, he has many enterprises under his name. He started his entrepreneurial journey with TEAM YT Master Transformers, a platform where individuals may seek his advice on how to be their best selves. The second is TEAM YT Coaching, where he transmits knowledge that no one else has because India lacks nutrition and training expertise, thus this is a brand that educates individuals and trainers on proper nutrition and training procedures.

After witnessing the duplication of supplements in the Indian market, the young and passionate entrepreneur is launching his own supplement brand, which will be called "Human Evolution Supplements." He is a Master Coach as well as a clinical nutritionist, so he can help clients with both transformations and medical difficulties. He has a staff of doctors and nutritionists who educate people on how to approach eating in order to achieve their full potential.

At present, he teaches others how to transform in a healthy and suitable way. He alone holds over 19 nutrition and fitness certifications. And also helps others in the fitness industry establish their businesses, build their own brands, and find stable work in the same industry.

Yash has been a Chief Guest at almost every bodybuilding competition or fitness event, where he motivates aspiring trainers and dietitians, thanks to his incredible fitness ability. He is not only a fitness enthusiast, but he has also aided other fitness sector entrepreneurs in the development of gyms and supplement stores. His ultimate goal is to increase public knowledge about the importance of exercise and proper nutrition.

Having incredible knowledge about fitness, Yash Thakur is making strides in the fitness sphere. His entrepreneurial skill is helping people to transform their lives with his advice and expertise in the field.

(Disclaimer: This is brand desk content).