Forget PUBG, Akshay Kumar mentors FAU-G action game - All you need to know

New Delhi: Under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, a Multiplayer Action Game, called FAU-G is expected to be launched soon. It would have 20% of its Net Proceeds donated to 'Bharat Ke Veer Trust'.

Bharat Ke Veer Trust gives homage and support to India’s Bravehearts.

Keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Movement, a Bengaluru based gaming publisher will soon launch a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title, “Fearless and United: Guards (FAU-G)”

Akshay Kumar says, “For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU-G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar ”

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, Vishal Gondal, says “It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs,”



Dayanidhi MG, co-founder and CEO adds, “We have in-depth experience in different genres specially mid-core games. We managed genre-defining MOBA games like Vainglory of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience. We have also worked with global studios like Rovio. We have an experienced team and is constantly expanding to bring the best talent together to create games that Indian gamers can relate to while playing”.