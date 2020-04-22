Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai's bank details showing transfer of lakhs to ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan leaked? Here's what they have to say

New Delhi: Popular television actress Rashami Desai was seen as a contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' along with ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan. The two initially were in a love-dovey relationship but gradually after explosive details about Arhaan's past came out on the show, Rashami found herself amidst an unwanted controversy.

During the course of the journey on 'Bigg Boss 13', Rashami came out clear about not wanting to continue with the relationship and once she was out of the show, she stood by it. However, a few days back, bank details of Rashami's account where lakhs of money transfer to Arhaan, whose real name is Mazhar Khan were shared by a fan on social media. Soon, the screenshots of her bank details were was all over Twitter.

Now, Rashami has reacted to the whole controversy.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the 'Naagin 4' actress said: “These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge when I was inside the BB house. When I came out and learnt about it, I shared the screenshots of my personal documents and these transactions with my accounting staff and a few others. Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from the `15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return. Talking about the screenshots, I have no clue who has leaked them on social media. If I had to leak anything, I wouldn’t have waited for two months after BB. I don’t want anything to do with Arhaan. The whole incident is disturbing and it has taken a toll on me, emotionally.”

Arhaan, on the other hand, feels that it is a plan to malign his image in public.

He told the publication: “Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it’s obvious that she leaked those screenshots. Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine. Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. Also, before making such allegations, it is to be noted that transfer of funds wouldn’t have been possible had Rashami not given me signed cheques. She had asked me to transfer money to certain people in her absence. It was work-related. She was fully aware of the transactions and I have bills to prove my claim. I strongly believe that this is a curated plan to malign me, as I had received messages, warning me against adversities post-April 15. It’s unfortunate that our relationship has reached a point of no return.”

Rashami and Arhaan headed for a splitsville during their 'Bigg Boss 13' stint this year.

Rashami is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms's produced 'Naagin 4'.