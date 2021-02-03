Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om dies due to paralysis

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om has breathed his last. The controversial contestant died at his residence at DLF Ankur Vihar located in Loni, NCR.

Reportedly, he was ill for the past few days and had contracted the deadly coronavirus three months ago, therefore wasn’t keeping well since then. Though he had tested negative later, he was unable to walk due to excessive weakness.

Swami Om’s friend Mukesh Jain's son confirmed to Zee Media that he died due to paralysis. "Due to paralysis, half of his body was paralysed", he added.

Swami Om will be cremated today at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi around 1.30 PM, as per reports.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had imposed a fine of ten lakh rupees on Swami Om in connection with his controversial statement on the privacy issue in the year 2017.

In his petition, Swami Om had questioned why the recommendation from the CJI is taken while appointing judges in the High Court and the Supreme Court of India. His stint in Bigg Boss, the popular reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan, was very controversial.

Live TV