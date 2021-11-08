हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

From chaklis to chole bhature, this is what Priyanka Chopra's Diwali menu looked like – In Pics!

Priyanka Chopra's Diwali bash was no less than a lit affair and so she made sure to give her guests the best taste of everything and so from chole bhature, chaklis, laddoos, barfi, to gujiyas every Indian cuisine was on her menu list. 

From chaklis to chole bhature, this is what Priyanka Chopra&#039;s Diwali menu looked like – In Pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali bash has been grabbling all the limelight. The duo threw a lavish house party for the first time in their new home in Los Angeles. 

Now, Los Angeles-based, private chef, Sami Udell, who served Indian cuisine to all the guests has now shared few pictures from PeeCee’s private party

 

She even shared the pictures of the scumcious meals which were served at the party. From chole bhature, chaklis, laddoos, barfi, to gujiyas among others were there at the menu.

 

Sharing a series of pictures, she wrote, “I’m still on a high from catering Diwali! Definitely the high of my career to date! To be able to work soooooo hard and have as much fun as I did truly is a remarkable gift given to me by @nickjonas & @priyankachopra . Since I met them almost 3 years ago they’ve constantly pushed me outside my comfort and it’s made me grow as a person, a chef, and a business owner.. photos by @bobo.xxndigo @haahs__ and big shout out to my epic team especially @sanssho & @walkersmarsh my partners on this one!”

The star-studded affair has been grabbing all the limelight. For the Diwali puja, the two chose to wear ethnic. While Priyanka wore a yellow saree, Nick was dressed up in an embroidered white kurta. The glimpse of Priyanka and Nick`s Diwali puja was a feast for the eyes.

 

Later, for their party, Priyanka looked ethereal in an ivory lehenga while Nick opted for a red kurta-pyjama. 

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers.

 

