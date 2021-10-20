'Galat advice mat dijiye': Janhvi Kapoor slams paps for asking Boney Kapoor to remove mask

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is papped wherever she goes - whether it be to an event or to her gym. The actress was recently spotted with her father - film producer Boney Kapoor by paparazzi. While Janhvi posed for the paps, she refused to take out her mask and did not let Boney take out his mask as well.

Boney Kapoor was convinced by the paparazzi who asked him to take out his mask just for photos. Janhvi however intervened and schooled paps to not give wrong advice to her father. “Galat advice mat dijiye,” said the Dhadak actress.

Check out the video:

Fans took to the comment section to express their views. “responsible daughter,” commented one user, while another wrote, “Well done janhvi” wrote another. A third user commented, “ab crona tata baye baye kar raha h to ye log nikle h rules follow karne”.

While COVID-19 cases have gone down after a deadly second wave in India, it is still mandatory to wear a mask in public places. The deadly COVID virus is highly infectious and wearing a mask is of utmost importance to help prevent the spread of the virus.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’.