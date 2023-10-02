New Delhi: The world is testimony to Mahatma Gandhi contribution. Afterall, the nation's father was a symbolic figure in India's quest for independence and a symbol of nonviolent resistance. He was born on October 2, 1869, in the coastal town of Porbandar, which is situated in the western Indian state of Gujarat. His birthplace is now known as Kirti Mandir, stands as a revered national monument.

Gandhi's early life in Porbandar was deeply influenced by the principles of simplicity and humility instilled by his devout Hindu family. He received his primary education in Porbandar and later in Rajkot, another city in Gujarat. After completing his early education, Gandhi embarked on a transformative journey to England to study law.

In London, he enrolled at the Inner Temple, one of the four Inns of Court, to pursue his legal education. It was during this period that he developed a keen understanding of the British legal system and honed his skills as a lawyer.

In 1891, Mahatma Gandhi achieved the milestone of becoming a barrister. This title signified that he was qualified to practice law in British courts. Armed with his legal credentials, he returned to India, hoping to establish a prosperous legal practice. However, he encountered difficulties in building a successful career as a lawyer in India. As a result, he decided to venture to South Africa in 1893, where his life took a significant turn.

In South Africa, Gandhi found himself confronting the deep-seated racial discrimination faced by the Indian community living there. His experiences of injustice and discrimination ignited his passion for social justice and civil rights. Gandhi's commitment to these causes led him to organise protests and campaigns aimed at securing equal rights for Indians in South Africa.

Gandhi's transformative journey from a barrister in England to a leader of civil rights in South Africa laid the groundwork for his pivotal role in India's struggle for independence. His dedication to justice, truth, and nonviolence later inspired millions and made him a global symbol of peaceful resistance.

