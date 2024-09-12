Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2792003https://zeenews.india.com/people/ganpati-visarjan-2024-sonu-sood-bids-an-eco-friendly-farewell-to-lord-ganesha-at-his-residence-2792003.html
NewsLifestylePeople
GANPATI VISAJRAN 2024

Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Sonu Sood Bids An Eco-Friendly Farewell To Lord Ganesha At His Residence

Sonu Sood’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations come to an end with an eco-friendly visarjan at his residence.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Sonu Sood Bids An Eco-Friendly Farewell To Lord Ganesha At His Residence Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood bid an eco-friendly farewell to Lord Ganesha at his residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024. Marking the culmination of a 5-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the actor performed a special puja, seeking the blessings of Bappa. He offered prayers to the deity in the presence of his family and close friends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

During the beginning of the celebrations, the actor welcomed the deity and invited the media as well as the paparazzi to seek his blessings. The actor had also offered them sweets as prasad. Now, as he performed the Ganpati Visarjan in an eco-friendly way, his celebration mirrored his dedication towards environmental conservation. 

On the work front, Sonu Sood is looking forward to the release of his maiden directorial ‘Fateh’. Along with Sood, the cybercrime actioner also features Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film is slated to land in theatres on January 10, 2025.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer
DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them