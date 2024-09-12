Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Sonu Sood Bids An Eco-Friendly Farewell To Lord Ganesha At His Residence

New Delhi: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood bid an eco-friendly farewell to Lord Ganesha at his residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024. Marking the culmination of a 5-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the actor performed a special puja, seeking the blessings of Bappa. He offered prayers to the deity in the presence of his family and close friends.

During the beginning of the celebrations, the actor welcomed the deity and invited the media as well as the paparazzi to seek his blessings. The actor had also offered them sweets as prasad. Now, as he performed the Ganpati Visarjan in an eco-friendly way, his celebration mirrored his dedication towards environmental conservation.

On the work front, Sonu Sood is looking forward to the release of his maiden directorial ‘Fateh’. Along with Sood, the cybercrime actioner also features Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film is slated to land in theatres on January 10, 2025.