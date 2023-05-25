topStoriesenglish2613310
NewsLifestylePeople
GAUAHAR KHAN

Gauahar Khan Reveals She Lost 10 Kgs In Just 10 Days After Her Delivery

Gauahar Khan who recently gave birth to a baby boy revealed that she lost 10 kgs in just 10 days postpartum.

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:21 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Gauahar Khan Reveals She Lost 10 Kgs In Just 10 Days After Her Delivery

Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan, who recently delivered a baby boy, has lost 10 kgs in just 10 days. On Wednesday, Gauahar took to Instagram Story and dropped a boomerang video flaunting her weight loss. "Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulilah. 6 more to go. New mom life," she captioned the post. 

Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with their first child on May 10. Announcing the arrival of the baby, Gauahar had posted, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar." 

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love. In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable, animated video. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey." 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818