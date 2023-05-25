Gauahar Khan Reveals She Lost 10 Kgs In Just 10 Days After Her Delivery

Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan, who recently delivered a baby boy, has lost 10 kgs in just 10 days. On Wednesday, Gauahar took to Instagram Story and dropped a boomerang video flaunting her weight loss. "Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulilah. 6 more to go. New mom life," she captioned the post.

Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with their first child on May 10. Announcing the arrival of the baby, Gauahar had posted, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love. In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable, animated video. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."