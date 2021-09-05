Gauahar Khan slams celebs giving interviews after meeting Sidharth Shukla's family, says ‘Don’t be a khabri’

New Delhi: As soon as Sidharth Shukla’s funeral was performed at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai on September 3, celebrities who were present there during the last rites of the actor, started giving interviews to different media channels of what happened at the crematorium and also while they visited Sidharth’s place to pay their last respects.

While everyone was sharing the details of how difficult the situation is for Sidharth mother Rita Shukla and his best friend Shehnaaz Gill, several celebrities slammed them for sharing their personal information and also urged them not to do so.

Taking it to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Gauahar Khan also slammed them for barging the family’s privacy and asked them not to be Khabri as this crucial time.

She wrote, “Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism..”

Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 3, 2021

Earlier too, Gauahar slammed the celebrities who were removing their masks infront of the media just to get clicked. She even went on saying that she feels disgusted with whatever is happening these days and feel sorry for the family.

For the unversed, TV’s most popular face and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2), with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.