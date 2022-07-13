NewsLifestylePeople
In the video, Janhvi Kapoor's co-stars from the film can be seen furious at her for revealing their faces in the recently released poster of `Good Luck Jerry`.

Mumbai: Director Siddharth Sen recently shared a quirky video of Janhvi Kapoor and the entire cast of his upcoming movie `Good Luck Jerry` on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddharth dropped a video along with a caption. He wrote, "Ye kya kiya Jerry ji? Lagta hai inn gundon ki toli se bachne ke liye ab aapko good luck ki bahut zaroorat hai! #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #TrailerOutTomorrow".

In the video, Janhvi's co-stars from the film can be seen furious at her for revealing their faces in the recently released poster of `Good Luck Jerry`. Janhvi who is playing the character Jerry replied that not just the poster, but even the trailer is set to be out soon and at the end facing the camera she says Good luck nahi bolenge? He also shared the poster of the movie, revealing the details that the `Good Luck Jerry` trailer will be releasing on July 14.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddharth Sen (@siddharthsen)

As soon as the video was posted the fans garnered the comment box with heart and fire emojis. Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, `Good Luck Jerry` is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film has been shot in Punjab. The movie stars Janhvi in the lead. 

She will be joined by performers like Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It marks Janhvi Kapoor`s first collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions. 

