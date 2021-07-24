हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Govinda

Govinda opens up on discomfort during intimate scenes in his debut film, says he had never romanced a girl!

Actor Govinda, who will soon be seen in the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane', revealed that he was shy while enacting a romantic scene in his debut film 'Ilzaam'.

Govinda opens up on discomfort during intimate scenes in his debut film, says he had never romanced a girl!
File photo

Mumbai: Actor Govinda, who will soon be seen in the dance reality show "Dance Deewane", revealed that he was shy while enacting a romantic scene in his debut film "Ilzaam". The actor will be seen shaking a leg with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and joining the duo as the judges will be the actress Nora Fatehi.

In the show, Nora comments on contestant Piyush's shyness which encourages Govinda to reveal a fun incident.

Sharing an interesting incident from the sets of his debut film, the actor said: "I remember during my first film, I had to shoot a romantic song with Neelam and I just couldn't do it. From the corner, Saroj (Khan) held me and inquired whether I had ever romanced a girl! I said 'no', and she immediately asked one of her assistant choreographers to teach me how to do the romantic steps, and It was quite something."

In an interesting turn of events, the show will see one of the contestants, Pallavi, perform on one of Govinda's iconic tracks "Tum toh dhokebaaz ho", followed by Aman's fiery act.

"Dance Deewane" airs on Colors TV.

