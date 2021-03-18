Gul Panag poses in ripped jeans to protest against Uttarakhand CM's controversial comments on women clothing

New Delhi: Actress Gul Panag took to Twitter on Wednesday (March 17) to share a picture of herself wearing ripped jeans. The actress used the hashtag '#RippedJeansTwitter' along with the image.

This image shared by the actress is in response to the comments made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on women's clothing.

Takes out ripped jeans. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 17, 2021

CM Rawat, while attending a workshop in Dehradun organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that women who wear ripped jeans cannot provide the right environment for children at home.

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now... If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids?", were the exact words of Rawat.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda also expressed shock and anger at the CM's statement through her Instagram account.

"Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just," wrote Navya on her Instagram story.

After CM Rawat made the statement, various people took to Twitter and posted their pictures using #RippedJeansTwitter, making it one of the top trends of the social media platform.