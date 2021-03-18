हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gul Panag

Gul Panag poses in ripped jeans to protest against Uttarakhand CM's controversial comments on women clothing

Actress Gul Panag took to Twitter on Wednesday (March 17) to share a picture of herself wearing ripped jeans. The actress used the hashtag '#RippedJeansTwitter' along with the image. This image shared by the actress is in response to the comments made by  Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on women's clothing.

Gul Panag poses in ripped jeans to protest against Uttarakhand CM&#039;s controversial comments on women clothing
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Gul Panag took to Twitter on Wednesday (March 17) to share a picture of herself wearing ripped jeans. The actress used the hashtag '#RippedJeansTwitter' along with the image.

This image shared by the actress is in response to the comments made by  Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on women's clothing.

CM Rawat, while attending a workshop in Dehradun organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that women who wear ripped jeans cannot provide the right environment for children at home. 

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now... If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids?", were the exact words of Rawat.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda also expressed shock and anger at the CM's statement through her Instagram account.

"Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just," wrote Navya on her Instagram story.

After CM Rawat made the statement, various people took to Twitter and posted their pictures using #RippedJeansTwitter, making it one of the top trends of the social media platform.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gul PanagNavya Naveli NandaUttarakhand CM Tirath Singh RawatRippedJeansTwitter
Next
Story

Angelina Jolie files 'proof' of domestic abuse claim against Brad Pitt

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Wrestler Ritika Phogat commits suicide after losing wrestling match