Gulzar returns to pen song in 'The Sky Is Pink'

Mumbai: Bollywood's poet-lyricist par excellence Gulzar remains active as ever at 85. Although he has grown selective with time, he is still penning songs as diverse as the sprightly "Hello hello" in "Pataakha" and the lilting "Dilbaro" in Raazi". While every new Gulzar track is eagerly awaited by fans, he returns with a new song in Shonali Bose's upcoming film, "The Sky Is Pink".

The lyricist has collaborated with composer Pritam after a hiatus to create the number "Dil hi toh hai" in Bose's film, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Arijit Singh has sung the song along with Antara Mitra and Nikhil D'Souza.

"It was an honour to work with Gulzar Saab for the music of this film. ‘Dil hi toh hai' is a very special song and it was also an amazing experience to work with Shonali (Bose)," said Pritam.

"The Sky Is Pink" recently had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. The October 11 release is a bittersweet drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and Farhan, over 25 years, by their daughter (Zaira Wasim), who is afflicted by the deadly disease pulmonary fibrosis.