Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet-Debina share Bengali wedding pictures triggering speculations of second marriage together

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television's power couple, actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who reportedly declared their marriage in 2011, on Monday, shared pictures after apparently tying the knot for the second time.

Debina took to her Instagram and posted a picture of them dressed in Bengali wedding attire. In the caption, she wrote, "Finally," followed by a heart-eyed smiley. In the picture, Debina could be seen feeding something to Gurmeet, as he smiled.

 

Gurmeet also shared a similar post on his Insta handle. In his caption, he too wrote "Finally, @debinabon."

 

As soon as the pictures hit social media, speculations began that the star couple had tied the knot once again. As per reports, it has been said earlier that the power couple got married in a temple 10 years ago and ever since Debina has always yearned and wished for a traditional Bengali wedding.

Going by the images that have surfaced on their social media handles as well as fan pages, one can surely speculate that another wedding has taken place. However, nothing changes the fact that Debina and Gurmeet make the most stunning Bengali bride and groom. 

 

Gurmeet ChoudharyDebina BonnerjeeTelevision power coupleBengali marriagesecond marriage together
