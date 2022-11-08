topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
GURPURAB 2022

Gurpurab 2022: Bhumika Chawla recalls three teachings of Guru Nanak Dev

Taking to Instagram, the actress, whose love for simple living is well known, flagged "Three pillars of humanity and life teachings...by Guru Nanak Dev ji"

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Bhumika Chawla, who has acted mainly in Tamil and Telugu movies, recalled three important teachings of Guru Nanak on the occasion of Gurpurab on Tuesday.
  • Taking to Instagram, the actress, whose love for simple living is well known, flagged "Three pillars of humanity and life teachings...by Guru Nanak Dev ji"

Trending Photos

Gurpurab 2022: Bhumika Chawla recalls three teachings of Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi: Bhumika Chawla, who has acted mainly in Tamil and Telugu movies, recalled three important teachings of Guru Nanak on the occasion of Gurpurab on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, whose love for simple living is well known, flagged "Three pillars of humanity and life teachings...by Guru Nanak Dev ji" and went on to list them:

"Naam Japna - recitation of God's name. Kirat Karna - earn one's livelihood through honest hard work. Wand Chhakna - sharing your spoils with others as per need and requirement."

Her message to her fans and followers was: "Treat all people equal. Treat men and women with same respect and dignity. May we be blessed by his grace and be honest to walk the right path. Happy Gurpurab."

Earlier, the actress had said: "Sometimes we get complicated in our minds and lives... Reminder to self to keep it simple."

She also wrote: "Small towns, simple routines, simple life. They nourish your life and make you feel peaceful like nothing else does."

Live Tv

Gurpurab 2022Gurpurab wishesBhumika Chawla GurpurabBhumika Chawla moviesBollywood wishes Gurpurab

Trending news

DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?
DNA
DNA: The 'cure' for 'quacks' of hair transplant
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022