Gulzar

Happy Birthday Gulzar: Heart-touching quotes by the maestro

On his birthday today, here is a look at some of the most heart-touching quotes by Gulzar.

Happy Birthday Gulzar: Heart-touching quotes by the maestro

Veteran lyricist and poet Gulzar turns a year older today and fans are expressing their love for the music maestro on social media. The legend's songs have often tugged the strings of our hearts and are a delight to listen to! He is known for his Bollywood masterpieces and is one of the rare finds of the film industry.

Born on August 18, 1964, his contribution to the film industry has been honoured time and again as the poet has been conferred with several awards.

On his birthday today, here is a look at some of the most heart-touching quotes by the maestro:

Lagta hai aaj zindagi kuch khafa hai,

Chaliye choriye, Kaunsi pehli dafa hai

 

Jab bhi dil ye udaas hota hai,

Jaane kaun aas paas hota hai

Koi waada nahi kiya lekin,

Kyun tera intezaar rehta hai

 

Kabhi toh chaunk ke dekhe koi humari taraf,

Kisi ki aankh mei humko bhi intezaar dikhe.

 

Waqt rehta nahi kahi tik kar,

aadat iss ki bhi aadmi si hai.

 

Kaun kehta hai hum jhooth nahi bolte,

Ek baar khairiyat toh pooch ke dekhiye.

 

Thoda sukoon bhi dhoondiye janab,

Yeh zarooratein toh kabhi khatam nahi hongi.

 

Tere bina zindagi se koi

Shiqwa toh nahi

Tere bina zindagi bhi lekin

Zindagi toh nahi

 

Thoda sa hasaake, thoda sa rulaake

Pal ye bhi jaanewala hai

 

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to the legend!

