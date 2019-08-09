close

Mahesh Babu

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Twitter floods with wishes on the superstar's birthday

Twitter is full of wishes Mahesh Babu on his birthday. Hashtags 'Happy Birthday SSMB' and 'HappyBirthdaySuperstarMahesh' have been trending and fans are showering all their love for the 'Maharshi' actor.

New Delhi: Mahesh Ghattamaneni, aka Mahesh Babu, is one of the finest and most popular actors of the Telugu film industry. The actor was born on 9th August 1975 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. As he turns a year older today, Twitter is full of wishes for the superstar. Hashtags 'Happy Birthday SSMB' and 'HappyBirthdaySuperstarMahesh' have been trending on the micro-blogging site and fans are showering all their love for the 'Maharshi' actor.

Check out some of the wishes here:

Mahesh is married to former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar and is blessed with a son named Gautham Krishna and a daughter named Sitara.

He has worked in a number of path-breaking films and has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu entertainment industry.

Some of his notable works include Raja Kumarudu in 1999, Nijam in 2003, Pokiri in 2006, Dookudu in 2011, Srimanthudu in 2015, Brahmotsavam in 2016, Spyder in 2017 and Bharat Ane Nenu in 2018.

He hails from a family of a film personality. He is the son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna. He began his acting career as a child artist. He is now one of the most bankable stars of Telugu cinema and owns a production company named G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Here's wishing Mahesh Babu a very happy birthday!

Mahesh Babumahesh babu birthday
