Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: Know Actress' Net Worth, Luxurious Houses, Film Fee And More

New Delhi: Swara Bhaskar is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She may not have been able to win Kundan's heart in 'Raanjhanaa', but she knows how to rule the hearts of millions of her fans. On 16 February 2023, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmad and made headlines.

Actress made her debut with 'Madholal Keep Walking', but it was a major flop. After this, even 'Guzaarish' did not work on the big screen. Her luck shone with 'Tanu Weds Manu', in which she played Kangana Ranaut's best friend Payal and the hearts of the fans were in awe.

Also read | After Swara Bhasker Marries Political Activist Fahad Ahmad, her old Tweet Calling him 'Bhai' Goes Viral

Today, the actress turns a year older, she owns luxurious properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and also has amazing cars. Let us find out Swara's net worth, film fee and more.

Swara Bhasker's Net Worth

Born on 9 April 1988 in Delhi, Swara belongs to an Army family. The lifestyle of Swara, the daughter of an officer in the Indian Navy and mother of a professor at Delhi's JNU, was very simple. Swara started her career from the small screen but showed her acting prowess on the big screen as well. Talking about the net worth of the actress, according to MensXP, Swara's net worth is around $ 5 million, which is around Rs. 41. 42 crores INR.

Swara Bhasker Career

Swara's means of earning is basically acting, she earns around Rs 4-5 crores per film according to MensXP. Apart from this, her brand endorsements and paid social media post fees run in lakhs per month as well.

Swara Bhasker's House

She owns a 3BHK in Delhi and also owns an apartment in Mumbai which is worth crores. She got her Mumbai home renovated and moved back in 2021, quotes MensXP. Swara recently came into the limelight because of the interior of her luxurious 3-BHK flat in Mumbai as fans went 'wow' over it.

Swara Bhasker's Car Collection

Swara drives a BMW X1 which costs around Rs 47.90 lakhs in India.