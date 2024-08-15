Advertisement
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024

Happy Independence Day 2024: Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, and Other Celebs Share Wishes On 78th Independence Day

As we celebrate India's 78th Independence Day, Celebrities are extending their wishes to their fans and fellow citizens, celebrating the spirit of freedom and unity. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Happy Independence Day 2024: Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, and Other Celebs Share Wishes On 78th Independence Day (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day, with celebrities like Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, and others extending their heartfelt wishes to fans. Have a look at their messages and join in the celebration of freedom and unity on August 15th.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram and extended his wishes to fans 

Akshay Kumar wishes fans on 78th Independence Day

Akki

Vicky Kaushal's father and action director Sham Kaushal shared his Independence Day wishes through Instagram.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal extended his wishes through X(Formerly Twitter) 

