Happy Independence Day 2024: Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, and Other Celebs Share Wishes On 78th Independence Day
As we celebrate India's 78th Independence Day, Celebrities are extending their wishes to their fans and fellow citizens, celebrating the spirit of freedom and unity.
New Delhi: India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day, with celebrities like Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, and others extending their heartfelt wishes to fans. Have a look at their messages and join in the celebration of freedom and unity on August 15th.
Allu Arjun took to his Instagram and extended his wishes to fans
Akshay Kumar wishes fans on 78th Independence Day
Vicky Kaushal's father and action director Sham Kaushal shared his Independence Day wishes through Instagram.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal extended his wishes through X(Formerly Twitter)
Happy Independence Day pic.twitter.com/NIdfiVWGNc — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 15, 2024
_ Happy Independence Day_ pic.twitter.com/G2sln1yUkk — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) August 14, 2024
Suniel Shetty also extended his heartfelt wishes to fans and fellow citizens.
Proud to be born in Incredible India. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind #IndependenceDay2024 pic.twitter.com/0KzlnUWAyv — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 15, 2024
