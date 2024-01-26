Happy Republic Day 2024: Kartik Aaryan Looks Fierce In New 'Chandu Champion' Poster

New Delhi: After leaving everlasting impression with his performance in last year's superhit romantic drama 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha', Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his next big screen spectacle 'Chandu Champion'.

Ever since the film announced, the anticipation among the masses were at its peak to watch the collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan and in a recent surprise, the superstar has teases the audiences with the striking new look from the film.

As the nation celebrates 75th Republic Day today, taking into account the auspicious occasion the superstar took to his social media and shared the powerful look from the Kabir Khan directorial, which is gearing up for release in the cinemas on June 2024. Taking to the social media, the superstar captioned, "Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day #ChanduChampion."

The new look features the superstar in the look of Army and his dedication and honesty towards the character is visible in the look. The actor is preparing hard for the character and is going through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of the character. Meanwhile on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3 and will begin shooting for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions epic war saga Directed by Sandeep Modi.

A fan wrote, "Super Bhai Jaan" with a red heart emoji while another user commented, "Chandu Champion on his way to make us proud." Netizens dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.