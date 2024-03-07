NewsLifestylePeople
Happy Women's Day: Last Minute Gift Ideas For Your Favourite Lady

There are many ways to celebrate International Women's Day. One way is to send a gift to a woman in your life. Whether you know her personally or have never met her before, sending a gift can show her appreciation and make her feel happy. 

Happy Women's Day: Last Minute Gift Ideas For Your Favourite Lady Pic Courtesy: Freepik

Here are some last-minute gift ideas for your 'pasandida aurat'!

Gadgets

Purchase the stunning Diva Smartwatch by Crossbeats and receive complimentary premium earbuds! This unbeatable deal is  available  for just two days, March 7th and 8th, exclusively on Crossbeats website. 

Sneakers

This International Women's Day, give the gift of style, comfort, and convenience with Blinc sneaks by Yoho lifestyle. Blinc is the go-to choice for individuals who value trendsetting designs without compromising on comfort. 

Skincare

A balancing, hydrating and gentle exfoliating clay mask by Aminu. Contains Manicougan Clay - hand harvested in Canada from the site of an asteroid crash, brightening licorice and plant polysaccharides. The mask is high in essential minerals, antioxidants, and plant compounds. 

Shower Gel

The shower gel by L’Occitane cleanses and gently perfumes the skin. Used also as a foaming bath, it transforms into a rich and smooth foam, releasing the fresh and delicate Cherry Blossom fragrance. Contains a cherry extract from Luberon, Provence.

Hair Care

Indulge in a pampering haircare routine with L’Oréal Paris Total Repair 5 Shampoo, because nothing says confidence like healthy, luscious locks. Formulated with advanced technology, it tackles the 5 common hair problems like hair fall, dry hair, rough hair, dull hair and split ends. 

