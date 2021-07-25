Harbhajan Singh wraps up shooting for debut film 'Friendship'

Mumbai: Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has finished shooting for his film debut film ‘Friendship’. Film producer Kiran Reddy Mandadi has given the shooting update about Harbhajan. Reddy also shared that the cricketer-turned-actor will start his dubbing soon.

"I feel extremely delighted to share that we have wrapped up the final schedule for Friendship. It was just an amazing experience working with the fun, ball of energy that Harbhajan is,” said Reddy.

He further added, “He (Harbhajan) is now going to start his dubbing soon as the film releases in multiple languages- Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Telugu. It is as exciting as it gets as Bhajji will be taking onto the screens with a different avatar and speaking different languages, which will definitely reach the audiences soon."

The trailer of the film will be released by the end of this month. Apart from Harbhajan, Arjun and Losliya are also playing the lead roles in the upcoming movie.

Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, ‘Friendship’ is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.