हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh wraps up shooting for debut film 'Friendship'

Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, ‘Friendship’ is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.

Harbhajan Singh wraps up shooting for debut film &#039;Friendship&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has finished shooting for his film debut film ‘Friendship’. Film producer Kiran Reddy Mandadi has given the shooting update about Harbhajan. Reddy also shared that the cricketer-turned-actor will start his dubbing soon.

"I feel extremely delighted to share that we have wrapped up the final schedule for Friendship. It was just an amazing experience working with the fun, ball of energy that Harbhajan is,” said Reddy.

He further added, “He (Harbhajan) is now going to start his dubbing soon as the film releases in multiple languages- Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Telugu. It is as exciting as it gets as Bhajji will be taking onto the screens with a different avatar and speaking different languages, which will definitely reach the audiences soon."

The trailer of the film will be released by the end of this month. Apart from Harbhajan, Arjun and Losliya are also playing the lead roles in the upcoming movie.

Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, ‘Friendship’ is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Harbhajan SinghHarbhajan Singh movieBhajjiFriendship
Next
Story

Twinkle Khanna shares childhood picture with late aunt Simple Kapadia

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Rajasthan: Ministerial post will be given to the supporters of Sachin Pilot - Sources