'Has our system failed', asks heartbroken Jasmin Bhasin after 'old father' struggles to get hospital bed for mother

New Delhi: Jasmin Bhasin of Bigg Boss 14 fame recently took to Twitter to pen down her difficult experience in finding a hospital bed for her mother amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

On Saturday, (May 2), the TV actress revealed that she was heartbroken and disappointed witnessing deaths on a daily basis and recalls her mother's struggle to procure medical care two days ago. She told fans that her father had to scour across the city to find medical care for her.

She wrote, "Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same."

"People are losing their loved ones, family. Who do we blame? Has our system failed?", she added in another tweet.

Jasmin's fans rushed to the comments and consoled her on her difficult ordeal. One user replied to her tweet saying, "Please take care of yours and Aly Jasmin di situation is getting worse day by day, Please take care, Stay safe", while another wrote, "Hard times will pass, things will get better. Not everything is in our hands. Believe in God and yourself, It'll be okay, it has to. Take care Jasmin, lots of love."

On the work front, Jasmin recently featured in a music video for the song 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' sung by Vishal Mishra along with her beau Aly Goni, The video was released in April 27 and fans really enjoyed their collaboration.

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin is best known for portraying her roles in 'Tashan-e-Ishq' and 'Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak'.