Has Salman Khan recovered from dengue? Actor shows up at Aayush Sharma’s birthday party

Salman Khan made an appearance at his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday party yesterday. The actor was diagnosed with dengue last week.

Mumbai: It looks like Salman Khan has recovered from dengue! On Tuesday, Salman made a grand entrance at his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma`s birthday party, and as usual, fans are happy to see him back in his form. According to reports circulating on social media in the past few days, Salman was diagnosed with dengue last week.  

Last week, a source informed ANI that Salman has not been keeping well and has taken a brief break from hosting `Bigg Boss`. However, the source did not confirm his dengue diagnosis. But Salman`s recent outing has come as a respite for his fans, who are relieved to see their favourite star fit and fine.  

See the video shared by a paparazzi account

Filmmaker Karan Johar has stepped in to host the 16th season of `Bigg Boss` for a while. Besides Bigg Boss, Salman was also busy shooting for his film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` is scheduled to release on Eid 2023. It is billed as an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead roles. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the project. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - action, comedy, drama, romance and emotions. Recently, Salman also announced that his film `Tiger 3` with Katrina Kaif will be out on Diwali 2023. 

He was last seen in action film Antim which also starred his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman also made a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi's GodFather.

