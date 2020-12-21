हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Here’s how Australian couple won 60 years worth of free pizza

The couple got the message of the Domino's competition as a joke from another family member

Here's how Australian couple won 60 years worth of free pizza
Credit: Instagram/ @dominos_au

A family in Sydney, Australia, became the first to win 60 years worth of pizza after meeting the conditions set by Domino’s for the competition. Domino’s Australia had decided to hold a competition in celebration of their 60th birthday on December 9.

 

 

The couple Ms Oldfield and Mr Lot got the message from a family member who sent it to them as a joke. Two hours after Domino’s posted the competition and a 72- hour long labour later, Dominic Julian Lot was born at 1.47am on December 9. 

“It was a very surreal experience, especially for Clem who hadn't really slept for the duration of the entire labour.” Mr Lot told Daily Mail Australia.

After the couple had settled on the name for their new-born baby, their family members informed them of the competition by Domino’s and Mr Lot decided to submit the birth certificate for the competition.

When they found out they had won the competition, Mr Lot and Ms Oldfield were over the moon. “We couldn't be happier! After over a week in hospital for us, and over half of that for Dominic, I think it's safe to say that it was a little overdue,” Mr Lot said.

 

 

Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said “What better way for our Domino's family to mark this occasion and to share the joy of the next 60 years than with a truly unique birthday gift for someone's own bundle of joy – from our family to yours!”

 

