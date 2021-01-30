Hina Khan, Hrithik Roshan laud Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’, actress says 'thank you'

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra’s new film has garnered a lot of love and respect from both fans and critics. Hina Khan and Hritik roshan are among the celebrities who have enjoyed the film and posted a positive review.

Hina Khan took to social media to express just how much she enjoyed the movie and posted a short clip from the film. She added text to her post and shared it on her instagram story. Priyanka responded by reposting and thanked Hina for her support.

Hina wrote in her post: “Superb direction by Ramin Bahrani. Truly a film... that comes once in a generation... what a roar of performance by @gouravadarsh bravo way to go... Absolutely new & international avatar of @rajkummarrao.. so refreshing. And as always an Unheard, Unexpected and phenomenal creative presentation by @priyankachopra..you always...always do something no one expects."

Hrithik Roshan praised the film with a post from his Twitter account. He also congratulated the cast for their brilliant performance. The actor wrote: “Friday done right with The White Tiger! Brilliant performances by my friends @priyankachopra, @rajkummarrao. Take a bow, you two! @_GouravAdarsh you have been a discovery, what a promising start to the year. Congratulations Rahim Bahrani & team for putting up a good show!”

Priyanka Chopra replied to him on Twitter, "Thank you so much dost ! so glad u liked!! Wohoooo! Let’s goooo! #TheWhiteTiger."

The White Tiger revolves around an ambitious yet cunning Indian driver played by actor Adarsh who uses his wit to escape from poverty. It was directed by Ramin Bahrani and has been co-produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.