New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a super fun video of himself dancing on hit Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Laagelu’. The video is a throwback behind the scenes from the sets of his film ‘Super 30’. In the video, Hrithik can be seen bonding really well with his ‘Super 30’ co-stars.

Take a look at the video:



Sharing a motivational note along the video, the ‘Krrish’ actor wrote, “Even in our worst state of despair , we must have the courage, strength and wisdom to stand up strong and change our attitude towards life situations and events . Stand up and dance if u have to ! U control. don’t let the environment control you . A very different side of super 30 class. I really enjoyed my young co actors who are from diverse backgrounds and most of them are facing the camera for the first time”.

While there's no questioning how Hrithik is one of the best dancers to come out from India, it was refreshing to see his impromptu performance with the other artists, all of whom were floored by his humility and warmth.

As Super 30 completes its 3rd anniversary today, we celebrate another fine performance by Hrithik Roshan, a narrative that was aspirational and inspirational and a film that was one of the biggest successes of 2019.