हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan looks dapper in new shoot pictures

Actor Hrithik Roshan began his week with a shoot and shared pictures of the same on his social media. He looked incredibly handsome in his formal attire.

Hrithik Roshan looks dapper in new shoot pictures
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday treated his fans with uber-cool pictures from the sets of a shoot. The 'Super 30' star took to his Instagram Story and shared a series of pictures showcasing his good looks.

Hrithik can be seen wearing a deep grey three-piece suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and a dark red pocket square.

The 'Greek God' took social media ablaze by flaunting his neatly set hair and bearded look in the snaps. "Always dance before you go," he wrote with his charming pictures.

h

h2

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 film `War`, alongside actor Tiger Shroff.

He would be next seen in the much-awaited film `Fighter`, co-starring superstar Deepika Padukone.

The film which is touted as India`s first aerial action franchise is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik Roshanhrithik roshan picsHrithik Roshan shootHrithik Roshan films
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan visit Lilavati hospital late night - In Pics

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Afghanistan Crisis: Watch exclusive interview of Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani