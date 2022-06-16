NEW DELHI: Hrithik Roshan's former wife and interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan is currently vacationing in Los Angeles along with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. Sussanne, who is known to wear her hearts on her sleeves, often shared love-filled and adorable photos with Arslan on social media. Both Suzz and Arslan are known to be travel birds and they often pack their bags and jet off to foreign lands to spend time together.

Sussanne has been sharing pics with Aslan from her vacation. Recently, On Tuesday, she had dropped selfie with Arslan from Melrose Avenue, California. Now, on Thursday, Sussanne added some more photos from their outing on the photo-sharing app.

On April 2022, Sussanne and Arslan made their relationship official after they were spotted holding hands at the parking area of the Mumbai airport. Sussane was seen smiling at the paparazzi as they walked together towards their car. While they have not officially released a statement on their relationship, their social media PDAs, dinner dates and outings speak volumes about their love affair. Hours earlier, Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik was photographed with his girlfriend Saba Azad, holding hands.

Both Sussanne and Hrithik hogged attention as they arrived with their respective partners at the 50th birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar.

Recently, Hrithik had shared a photo of Sussanne on his Instagram story and wrote, 'So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar.'

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan, who were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2000, got divorced in 2014, after 14 years of their marriage. They continue to be friends and co-parent their two sons. The news of their separation had comeas a bolt from the blue for their fans.

