Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan shares unseen photos with rumoured beau Arslan Goni from Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and noted interior designer Sussanne Khan shares a close bond with newlyweds Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. She was among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the lavish wedding ceremony of the duo held in Mumbai. On Sunday, Sussanne took to Instagram and penned down a lengthy heartfelt post congratulating the two for their wedding. She also shared a series of photos, featuring her and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Gony with the bridegroom.

She wrote, "Love is Love…Congratulations Mr and Mrs Seal my darling cuties @anushkaranjan @adityaseal you both make me believe in the magic of Love… I wish you the very best of this beautiful Life..Coz u both deserve the brightest shiniest world.. bigggg love always".

Anushka commented on the picture and wrote, "You're the most beautiful person ever. Love you tons and heaps. Thank youuu". Sussanne replied by saying, "I love you right back mostest".

Aditya also commented and wrote, "Suzzz i love you sooo much..you’re such a wonderful human". To which Sussanne replied, "and so are you my darling Adi. One in a billion". Several fans of the couple commented on the video and complimented the couple.

According to IANS, Aditya and Anushka were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed. The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'.

On the other hand, Sussanne is rumoured to be dating actor Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni. According to Pinkvilla sources, the two have known each other for over several months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan for over 14 years before they headed for separation. They continue to be friends and co-parent their two sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan.