Katrina Kaif

Hubby Vicky Kaushal turns muse for Katrina Kaif in these priceless, unseen photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif often indulge in social media PDA and their fans adore them for it.

Hubby Vicky Kaushal turns muse for Katrina Kaif in these priceless, unseen photos
New Delhi: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal recently shared amazing clicks of himself dressed in a stylish black suit and guess what, the photos were taken by none other than his wifey and actress Katrina Kaif! 

It appears Katrina has a penchant for photography especially when her muse is her husband Vicky Kaushal. On Monday, Vicky had taken to Instagram to share the photographs and let fans view Katrina's photography skills. He captioned it: 'Taken by the Mrs'.

Take a look at the pictures:

vicky

vick

 

The two love birds tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Ever since they got married, the couple has been sharing loved-up pictures of each other on social media. Fans often go gaga over their posts for each other and adore their PDA.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan.

Katrina KaifVicky KaushalVickatKatVIc
