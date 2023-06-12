Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum: 'Surili' Aka Tina Datta's Wedding Lehenga Is Worth Lakhs, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Popular television actress Tina Datta, who is currently nailing the role of Surili in Sony Entertainment Television's 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum', never leaves a stone unturned to treat her fans with her stunning looks and fashion sense on social media. And seems like apart from her fans even Surili is taking some fashion tips from Tina.

While shooting a wedding sequence in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, Tina recently shared some images of her dressed as a bride. Tina not only looked elegant but absolutely breathtaking in a pastel-coloured lehenga with intricate embroidery, statement jewellery, and minimal makeup. Surilli, aka Tina, looked nothing less than a dreamy bride.

Tina appreciated the 'Yeh Lehenga Nahi Mehenga' brand for sourcing her bridal ensemble. "Honestly, it was difficult to source because most of the designers don't wish to use it in daily soaps. But Yeh Lehenga Nahi Mehengax is a brand that decided to give it to us. So really, really grateful. They have some stunning outfits," Tina said.

Sharing all details behind this particular look, Tina says, "Nidhi- the stylist, Gayatri Ma'am- the producer, and I decided to keep the outfit simple and subtle. Surili doesn't wear very loud or bright colours and she is very today's girl. Keeping makeup and hair in mind, they wanted to keep it subtle yet elegant because less is more nowadays. And the more natural you are, the more your skin shows and the more it looks good on camera. It was teamwork between Nidhi Gayathri Ma'am and me."