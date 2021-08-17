I am trying to be the best actor I can possibly be: Ranveer Singh on his upcoming films

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has hit platter full with blockbuster movies in the offing. From Kabir Khan’s 83, YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Shankar’s Anniyan remake - Ranveer is set to charm audiences with his versatile best.



“Ranveer’s slate of movies in just incredible! All the top directors are working with him today and he is the go-to superstar for any filmmaker for the most challenging roles. Just look at his current line-up. It just doesn’t get any bigger than this! Anyone who has seen IPL this year will know that Ranveer Singh has been pegged by the endorsers as the biggest superstar of his generation. He had the maximum number of ads and in those too he showcased tremendous versatility as each ad was spoken about!", said a trade source.



Adding more he said, "Plus, he has also been signed on to host his first TV show on Colors - The Big Picture! Television channels only rope in actors with mass appeal to helm their touted properties and looks like Ranveer fit the bill perfectly with his string of blockbusters! He has an incredible fan base and youth appeal that cuts through the length and breadth of the country. Shankar doing a film with him is testimony that he is a bonafide pan Indian superstar of today."

Talking about his journey and plan ahead, Ranveer Singh said, "I mean to create distinctive characters. In my estimation, that should be the endeavour of every actor. It most definitely is mine. Let me not speak for anyone else, I will speak for myself to say that from the very beginning of my career I have only tried having endeavoured to create distinctive characters because I am trying to be the best actor I can possibly be.”

Ranveer Singh is all set to headline the Hindi adaptation of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, which will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, who also helmed the original.

The 2005 psychological action thriller featured South star Vikram in the lead. The adaptation will be produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.