‘I cried on the plane, was terrified’: Priyanka Chopra on resuming work for the first time post COVID pandemic

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be super busy with her numerous work projects. But the global sensation has revealed that it was hard for her to get back to work after the first COVID-19 lockdown. The actress says she spent six straight months at home with her family before stepping out to work again. “When the pandemic started, I was sleeping in, vegetating on the couch, binge-watching, not working out, eating whatever I wanted. I was like, 'This is going to be a vacation.' But when there was no end in sight, I understood that people were going to figure out how to work in spite of that,” Priyanka told Vogue India in an interview.

The actress shared she felt really comfortable and safe surrounded by her family and was not ready to step out for work again. “I spent six months at home feeling really safe with my family, and then Germany was the first time I left to go to work. I cried on the plane. I was terrified,” told the former Miss World.

Priyanka credited her family for making the transition easy for her. “He, my mum, my family came with me and we spent Christmas and New Year’s together while I was filming. It was really nice to not have to come back to an empty home. Nick wanted to help me settle in. Then, when everyone left, I got on to Citadel,” shared the 39 years old.

Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting back-to-back for her upcoming projects. The actress will be seen in a romantic comedy ‘Text For You’ which features Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Priyanka is also part of the fourth installment of the hit Matrix franchise - Matrix: Resurrection, which stars Keanu Reeves.

The ‘Quantico’ star will also star in the Amazon Prime web series ‘Citadel’. Priyanka has also announced that she will be a part of the Hindi film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Apart from her acting projects, the unstoppable Priyanka is also co-producing a comedy for Amazon Prime along with Mindy Kaling. The actress had also launched her memoir ‘Unfinished’ and opened up a hair care line Anomaly Hair Care and an Indian restaurant Sona in New York City - all during the global pandemic.