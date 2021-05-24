'I felt like nobody': Sameera Reddy opens up on facing depression at peak of her career

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and social media content creator Sameera Reddy recently spoke in detail about her experience with depression and how it shaped her as a stronger person in an interview with an entertainment portal.

She told Pinkvilla about how she was once at the lowest point of her life and felt like a nobody despite having such an illustrious career as an actress. Reddy further revealed that she doesn't know how she spent so long feeling low and dejected.

She said, “The reason I have this crazy amount of energy to make content and to just be there and speak my mind and be confident is that my god I have hit the lowest of loads. I cannot even begin to explain you. Any woman out there listening who is feeling low man trust me I was right there with you. I just questioned myself that a girl who has done such successful films, who has made so much money, who has created such a name felt so small and so crapped and felt like nobody. I still don’t know how I spent so much time just feeling so dejected.”

Sameera also spoke about the negative comments she would be subjected to based on her physical appearance and her career.

She further said, “And that only comes from the fact that you are not dealing with what really going on internally with yourself. To get to this point, it's come because I have absolutely worked on it. I have taken every fear of mine whether it's the fear of somebody saying she's fat or she's not successful or she's not an actress anymore. Funny things people throw at you. Like one said oh you are such a beautiful actress then another said but she is not an actress anymore. It makes you question that all those amazing films I did just because I am taking a break now does it mean that I am not an actress.”

The 'Race' actress concluded by saying that she rose above all the judgement and hate by realising what she's capable of and what her worth is.

Earlier, the actress and her family had tested positive for COVID and she recently took to social media to share with her fans that she is slowly getting her energy back, post-recovery.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' opposite Sohail Khan in 2002. She then went to appear in films like 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Musafir', 'Taxi No 9211', 'De Dana Dan', 'Race' and 'Tezz'.

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in 2014 and the two are parents to Sans and Nyra.