COVID-19

Sameera Reddy posts 'exhausted parents selfie', says 'stronger together'

In the selfie posted by the actress, the couple can be seen smiling.

Sameera Reddy posts 'exhausted parents selfie', says 'stronger together'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Sunday to post a picture with her husband Akshai Varde talking about how they are managing to survive in this tough time.

In the selfie posted by the actress, the couple can be seen smiling.

The actress wrote about how they are trying to be there for each other as they try to navigate through a "pandemic, cyclones, curfews & the constant chatter of news".

"Exhausted parents Selfie In the midst of a pandemic, cyclones, curfews & the constant chatter of news, we try and find moments of calm together to remind each other that it's gonna be ok We all need that someone right now a friend, a partner, family, a neighbour or even the kindness of social media A#sundayvibes #strongertogether @mr.vardenchi," Sameera wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress and her family had tested positive for COVID a while back. She took to social media recently to share with her fans that she is gradually getting her energy back, post-recovery.

