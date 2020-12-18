I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life: Sana Khan says about husband Anas Saiyad

New Delhi: Former actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sana Khan’s sudden wedding to Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad had sent surprise waves across the social media. The ‘Jai Ho’ actress had married Saiyad on November 20 in a close-knit ceremony. Finally, Sana, now known as Saiyad Sana Khan, has opened up on her decision to get married and has asserted that it was not an “overnight decision”.

In a recent interview to Bombay Times (BT), Sana said, “Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental.”

Addressing the trolls who mocked her after marriage, Sana said, “Well, how does my marriage concern anyone? I did not get married for these trolls. My husband is a good man and I find him good-looking, maybe you don’t. I don’t care.”

Anas told BT that he does not care what people think about the couple and they know how compatible they are. “I prayed to God that I want to marry Sana and he heard my prayers. I feel that I wouldn’t have been this happy if I had married anybody else. Sana is not full of herself. She is affable, forgiving and has a clean heart. I always wanted a girl who complemented and completed me. People still ask me how I got married to an actress, but yeh chhoti soch ke log hain. It’s my life and no one should comment on it. People are free to think that we are a mismatched couple, but only we know how compatible we are,” Anas was quoted as saying.

Sana disclosed that she first met Anas in 2017 in Mecca, where he was introduced to her as an Islamic scholar. They reconnected in 2020, she added.

Sana announced her decision to quit showbiz in October and has also removed all her previous pictures linking her to the glamour world. Sana rose to fame from ‘Bigg Boss 6’ and has also acted in Salman Khan’s ‘Jai Ho’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.