हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deep Sidhu

'I’m dead inside': Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena Rai pens a moving post after actor’s death

Deep Sidhu was accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year. 

&#039;I’m dead inside&#039;: Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena Rai pens a moving post after actor’s death

New Delhi: Late Punjabi actor turned social activist Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena Rai writes a heart-wrenching note for her boyfriend who died in a road accident on Tuesday (February 15) at the age of 37. Reena was also in the car with Sidhu when the accident took place but she survived. In her long note, Reena revealed when she was lying on the hospital bed, she would hear Deep’s voice whispering to her. She also shared her photos with him.

Have a look at them:
 

“I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat,” wrote Reena.

She further added, “As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone.

Complaining to him for leaving her midway, Reema concluded her note, “Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates”.

Fans of the actor also paid their respects in the comment section and sent strength to Reena. “Stay strong!! so sorry for your loss,” wrote one. Another commented, “Prayers and strength to you”. A third penned, “I'm so sorry for your loss! May god give you the strength to deal with this and heal. You're in our thoughts”.

A popular Punjabi actor, Deep Sidhu had participated in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at the Delhi borders. He was accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year. He was later arrested in relation with the case and spent more than two months in jail before being released on bail.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deep SidhuRIP Deep SidhuDeep Sidhu girlfriend Reena RaiReena Rai post for Deep SidhuDeep Sidhu photos with girlfriend
Next
Story

‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna says she is ‘too young for marriage’, talks about her ideal partner

Must Watch

PT12M46S

DNA: Success stories - Journey from poverty to IPL