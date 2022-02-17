'I’m dead inside': Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena Rai pens a moving post after actor’s death

New Delhi: Late Punjabi actor turned social activist Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena Rai writes a heart-wrenching note for her boyfriend who died in a road accident on Tuesday (February 15) at the age of 37. Reena was also in the car with Sidhu when the accident took place but she survived. In her long note, Reena revealed when she was lying on the hospital bed, she would hear Deep’s voice whispering to her. She also shared her photos with him.

Have a look at them:



“I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat,” wrote Reena.

She further added, “As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone.

Complaining to him for leaving her midway, Reema concluded her note, “Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates”.

Fans of the actor also paid their respects in the comment section and sent strength to Reena. “Stay strong!! so sorry for your loss,” wrote one. Another commented, “Prayers and strength to you”. A third penned, “I'm so sorry for your loss! May god give you the strength to deal with this and heal. You're in our thoughts”.

A popular Punjabi actor, Deep Sidhu had participated in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at the Delhi borders. He was accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year. He was later arrested in relation with the case and spent more than two months in jail before being released on bail.