Kareena Kapoor Khan

If looks could kill: Kareena Kapoor posts old pic of mom Babita

Kareena Kapoor Khan went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her mother Babita, praising her looks.

If looks could kill: Kareena Kapoor posts old pic of mom Babita
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her mother and yesteryear actress Babita, praising the latter's looks.

"If looks could kill... #IGotItFromMyMama," Kareena captioned the Instagram image on Sunday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If looks could kill... #IGotItFromMyMama 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Reacting to the post, Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor commented a string of red heart emojis on it.

Speaking of Kareena's work projects, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

She is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht", which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena KapoorBabita
